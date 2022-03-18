X-Treme FUN brings laser tag to Scottsbluff, more activities to come

Amber Brannan knows the entertainment business well, having previously owned a skating rink. Her newest venture is a different approach entirely: she’s renovated a vacant bowling alley and added a laser tag arena. She calls the new endeavor X-Treme FUN.

According to her, this will be the first time laser tag will be available in the Scottsbluff area. She thought of the idea after playing it in a different establishment.

“Some people have played it; some are new to it ... so it’s good for the area, I’d say,” she said.

Each eight-minute match sees up to eight competitors entering the arena and trying to score the most points. Brannan said the converted lounge features plenty of spaces to hide, covered in fluorescent paint that glows in the dark. If contestants are shot in any of their targets, their gun disarms for three seconds.

A shooter’s accuracy plays into his score, which can be viewed on a screen outside the arena when a match is done.

“A lot of people love that, to know if they beat their sister or mom or whoever,” Brannan said. “... My youngest (child) is eight, so he’s living the dream of playing it every weekend.”

She and her husband Craig have five children, and the whole family helped out with restoring the business.

“I feel like maybe we got ourselves into more than we could chew at that time because it was just one thing after another we noticed needed to be replaced. ... I mean, you name it, everything in this building had to be redone or update code to code,” she said.

The Brannans had to tear up the carpet, add new flooring, paint the walls, redesign the counter tops, fix the plumbing and lighting and completely transform a lounge into their laser tag arena. On top of that, the sprinkler heads had broken and the whole building was flooded when they began. They were able to finish their renovations in six months.

The location at 1702 17th Ave. had previously been home to Orange Bowl and Valley Bowl. Brannan picked three colors — black, blue and lime green — to replace the faded orange paint, which had adorned the building before. There are alleys in Terrytown and Gering, but X-Treme FUN will be the only one in Scottsbluff.

The business has been fully open during Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the last three weeks. X-Treme FUN has hosted more than two dozen birthday parties during that time, with people traveling from as far as Morrill or Alliance to attend. The alley has also been contacted to host two proms and a wedding reception. A private party room allows for separate gatherings at the same time.

Brannan said the alley will host various specials for holidays and other occasions. She said she’s considering ‘kids bowl free’ nights during the summer. On weekends, they plan to hold ‘cosmic nights’ where the alleys have glow-in-the-dark decorations.

Concessions include traditional bowling alley fare such as chicken wings, cheese curds, burgers and pizza. In the summer, Brannan and her husband ran a cookie dough truck called ‘Doughlicious Treats.’ They’ll begin selling ice cream and their cookie dough at the bowling alley in the near future. The business recently received approval for a liquor license, and Brannan said she’d like to cater to both kids and parents when it comes to the entertainment options provided.

Brannan is not done yet when it comes to providing things to do.

“Out in the back there used to be mini-golf ... and sand volleyball. Eventually, we’d like to add those two back. Even the more north you go, because it (the property) goes all the way to the street, we’d love to add, some time, a track for go-karts. That’d probably be around two years down the road, depending on how well we do,” she said.

The family has promoted the alley entirely through word of mouth and Facebook and Brannan said they’ve received tremendous responses so far.

“We’ve had great feedback and everybody’s excited,” she said. “The community is excited and ready for something new.”

