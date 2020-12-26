YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back at 2020

Scotts Bluff County loves a filming crew and the upcoming arrival of Discovery Channel show, “Street Outlaws,” created a lot of interest when plans were revealed in August that crews would come to the area. The reality television series follows a band of Oklahoma City street racers as they compete against racers from across the U.S. The show, now in its 15th season, brought the crew to film in different cities, including Casper, Wyoming, this summer. City of Scottsbluff economic director Starr Lehl estimates the economic impact of the filming to be $2 million. Episodes that include Scotts Bluff County are slated to air beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

The disappearance of a Scottsbluff man and Scottsbluff woman created a lot of concern in the community in February. Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, on Gealy had been reported missing on Feb. 18 and Bailey was subsequently reported missing on Feb. 21. Days later, on Feb. 28, the mystery of the disappearance of the two was solved when the bodies of Gealy and Baily were found inside Gealy’s vehicle at a local storage unit. Authorities investigated after being called to Jerry’s Self Storage, owned by Gealy’s father, Jerry Gealy, that morning. Officials released that nothing at the scene indicated foul play and both had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Their deaths were ruled to be accidental in nature.