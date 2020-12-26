YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back at 2020

Like most years, the past 12 months have gone by quickly ... and also slowly. All of us were impacted by a pandemic as cases of the coronavirus started being seen in Nebraska in March 2020, affecting our school districts, our jobs and even keeping us at home.
However, as much as the coronavirus made headlines, Star-Herald readers were also interested in a variety of other activities going on in the community. We gathered the most read stories on social media, as determined by social monitoring platform CrowdTangle. These stories received the most reads, and interactions such as likes, from our readers in 2020.
The opening of the bear exhibit at the Riverside Discovery Center brought in a lot of interest from Star-Herald readers. The bear exhibit houses two orphaned bears, Smokey and the Bandit, and a unique water tower feature. Smokey and Bandit came to the zoo nearly three years ago as cubs after their mother had been killed in Wyoming, near Yellowstone National Park.
After the zoo closed for about two months due to the pandemic, people were apparently excited for fall visits to the zoo and the annual Spooktacular.
For the past 68 years, True West Magazine has been telling the stories of our Western heritage. And for 2020, the magazine’s staff named the Scottsbluff/Gering area as one of its Top Western Towns. The magazine featured the area in the February-March issue of True West, garnering a lot of pride from area residents who are proud of locations such as Scotts Bluff National Monument.
The Knight Museum and Sandhill’s Center transformed in the weeks leading up to Halloween, featuring the Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter books and movies. The work was a alabor of love for creator Kim Gaylen, featuring her take on the famous fictional neighborhood, and ended with attendees in the Great Hall of Hogwarts, where Harry Potter fans know students are sorted by none other than the sorting hat. From the interest online, a lot of Panhandle residents likely made the trek to Alliance to visit the musuem and journey into a beloved wizard world.
Scotts Bluff County loves a filming crew and the upcoming arrival of Discovery Channel show, “Street Outlaws,” created a lot of interest when plans were revealed in August that crews would come to the area. The reality television series follows a band of Oklahoma City street racers as they compete against racers from across the U.S. The show, now in its 15th season, brought the crew to film in different cities, including Casper, Wyoming, this summer. City of Scottsbluff economic director Starr Lehl estimates the economic impact of the filming to be $2 million. Episodes that include Scotts Bluff County are slated to air beginning Monday, Jan. 11.
The disappearance of a Scottsbluff man and Scottsbluff woman created a lot of concern in the community in February. Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, on Gealy had been reported missing on Feb. 18 and Bailey was subsequently reported missing on Feb. 21. Days later, on Feb. 28, the mystery of the disappearance of the two was solved when the bodies of Gealy and Baily were found inside Gealy’s vehicle at a local storage unit. Authorities investigated after being called to Jerry’s Self Storage, owned by Gealy’s father, Jerry Gealy, that morning. Officials released that nothing at the scene indicated foul play and both had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Their deaths were ruled to be accidental in nature.
‘It’s a nightmare’: 5-year-old boy among Scottsbluff-area children hospitalized with mysterious inflammatory syndrome tied to COVID-19
The story of the struggles of 5-year-old Brody Sinks, one of at least five children hospitalized in December after being diagnosed with a rare condition associated with the coronavirus, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, captured the hearts of many readers of the Star-Herald. Sinks, 10-year-old Tre Heil and 10-year-old Chase Cline were among the three area children who were hospitalized with the serious illness, which can be deadly, this month.
There is no known reason why some children contract MIS-C, Dr. Reginald Washington, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center, told the Star-Herald. The best prevention is to ensure that your child doesn’t contract COVID-19, he said.
Cline and Sinks are at home and on the road to recovery, while Heil looked to be nearing an end to his hospitalization this week. All three boys will have to continue to see doctors in the coming months to ensure their health, particularly of their hearts.
On Aug. 19, Panhandle Public Health District officials noted during a briefing that cases of coronavirus had begun to rise in the Panhandle, and multiple cases had been tied to the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally. “They’re pretty widespread,” PPHD director Kim Engel said of the Panhandle cases. “They’re not specific to one county.”
The CDC tagged the event as a superspreader and reports indicated cases were tied to at least 12 states.
August cases of COVID-19 began a rapid increase of cases in the Panhandle, with a surge in October and November. As of Wednesday, Dec. 24, the Panhandle reported 7,418 total positive cases and 104 deaths since tracking of coronavirus cases began in March.
When Walmart began requiring masks of customers nationwide, and in the Scottsbluff area, in mid-July, it captured headlines across the country. Other retailers, such as Menard’s and Target, also began requiring masks. However, the decisions of retailers to require masks hasn’t been without controversy, as have mask mandates in states and communities.
Health officials continue to tout the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In November, Regional West Medical Center health officials urged area communities to consider a mask mandate, though Scottsbluff and Gering haven’t joined other communities in the state that have implemented mandates. Though a vaccine has begun distribution, health officials say masks will continue to be a part of our lives, and part of the protocol for reducing spread of the virus, for months to come.
A pandemic has meant that many at high-risk for complications from the coronavirus have had to quarantine during the last eight months or limit their activities. Area nursing home residents have been greatly impacted during the pandemic, with many closed to visitors to prevent the spread of the virus. During that time, people from throughout the community have stepped up to brighten the days of nursing home residents throughout the area.
A Scottsbluff teen’s efforts to sing to residents at local nursing homes hit a positive note with Star-Herald readers in April. Scottsbluff sophomore John A. Mentgen V saw a message from a local nursing home trying to recruit area musicians to sing at the windows of residents and thought the idea sounded “pretty cool.”
Mentgen sang to residents of Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center, going from window to window, playing his guitar and singing to residents. The residents loved it, Monument and Care Center activities director Rosalinda Alarcon said.
A Minatare man stirred people on social media after he reported a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy had shot and killed his dog, Seger, on July 20. Owner Troy Little decried the shooting, describing his dog as gentle and friendly.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that the shooting had been justified, with releasing video that he said showed the dog charging at the deputy. Negative response to the story also resulted in the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office removing its social media pretense, with Overman citing threats to the officer and his family among the reasons.