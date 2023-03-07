Students from all over the Panhandle gathered to share the results of their scientific inquiries at the Panhandle Regional Science Fair in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff campus of Western Nebraska Community College Tuesday morning.

The science fair was coordinated by ESU 13’s Professional Learning Department and was open to students in grades six through 12. ESU 13 professional learning coordinator Dave Griess said that five school districts were represented at this year’s fair, but that all districts are encouraged to participate.

“All the schools in the Panhandle are given the opportunity to have their kids do science fair projects. A lot of the schools do their own mini fair, and then the top ones come (here),” said Griess. “We have two divisions — junior and senior — which is pretty much middle school and high school.”

Prizes were given for the top six projects in both divisions, and those same students also qualified to compete at the Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences’ State Science Fair at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln on Thursday, April 20.

The five districts in attendance were Gering, Kimball, Chadron, Garden County and Leyton, bringing in representation from across the Panhandle. Each student or small group was tasked with completing an experiment or research project, submitting an abstract, creating a display summarizing their findings and completing interviews with judges on-site.

Those judges were all volunteers from area science and educational organizations such as the Gering Public Library, Nebraska Game and Parks, Riverside Discovery Center, UNL Extension and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, providing a wide range of experienced individuals to nurture the students’ unique interests.

“The kids get to pick what they research,” explained Griess. “We’re telling them what to learn in school quite a bit, but they truly get to pick what they want to research and what angle they want to take and the problem they want to solve or the hypothesis they want to try to find a conclusion for.”

That level of agency leads to great displays of creativity from the students, who explored a multitude of problems and topics through their projects. Griess said that the ingenuity of the students is one of his favorite aspects of the science fair.

“I love to see the creativity or where the project goes. The first thing I get is their title, and my brain starts going. Then I start reading their abstract, and it’s totally different than where I would have gone with the project, and that’s very cool,” he said.

Kimball seventh grader Karsyn Chesley chose to conduct an experiment to discover the best method of water purification after seeing the idea on a science website. Her inspiration involved just one method of purification, but she decided to take things a few steps further.

“I tested a five-layer filter, the boiling method and a bleach disinfectant method. I tested dirty snow water and dirty turtle aquarium water three times through each one,” explained Chesley.

She tested several aspects of the water to determine how successful each method of purification was, including levels of nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and acidity. She initially expected the five-layer filter would perform the best overall, but her results showed otherwise.

“After comparing the results and the consistency, I think the boiling method worked the best and the bleach disinfectant probably the worst,” said Chesley.

A multitude of other topics and questions were explored by students at the science fair, including whether Vaseline would help a golf ball fly further, the effects of fruits and vegetables on heart rate, how shape affects taste and whether cacti can be over-hydrated.

According to Griess, the fair is seeing increased interest at the high school level, which is a trend he would like to see continue. He encouraged area educators who might be interested in getting their students to participate next year to get in touch with him.

“Any Panhandle teacher that is interested in getting an early start or thinks it might be complicated and needs some help, they can definitely reach out to me at ESU 13, and I can help encourage and guide them and make it happen,” said Griess.

