Youngsters took to the air and learned about airplanes when the local EAA Chapter hosted its airport appreciation day, an event aimed at spurring interest for aviation and flying amongst the local community.

There were planes from the local EAA, Robbins Aviation, as well as medical, military vehicles and Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

“It been really good so far this morning,” EAA chapter president Dave Strang said Saturday. “After the pandemic we came back and changed the date to September, then we got rained on, so last year wasn’t very good. So we weren’t sure what to expect this year, but we’re pleased with the turnout.”

There were several military vehicles at the function, including an armored land vehicle, and a KC135 Stratotanker, used for aerial refueling. Also in attendance was the Air Link helicopter from Regional West Medical Center.

“This is a great opportunity for people to be in touch with aviation and get a bit of firsthand knowledge. Pilots love to talk about their airplanes, so its just a way back event,” Strang said.

The main part of the event is the Young Eagles flight program, which lets kids ages eight through 17 take a short flight, free of charge.

“We had over 70 kids preregister for Young Eagle flights before the event started this morning, and there’s been a steady line of them getting signed up today also. Pre-pandemic, we were in the 100-120 range, and I would guess that we’ll be back up to that number today,” Strang said. “...That’s our biggest reason for being here today — to give these kids an opportunity to have a firsthand, in the cockpit experience in an airplane and, hopefully, spark some interest in aviation.”

Flights continued well into the afternoon to accommodate all of the Young Eagles looking to take to the air.