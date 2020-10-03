Your how-to guide for voting

Early in-person voting starts Monday, Oct. 5 and there’s still time to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot in Nebraska.
The Star-Herald used County Election information, Nebraska State Law and the State Secretary of State’s Office for information to make a guide for voting in 2020’s Election.
WHO CAN VOTE
Nebraska elections require the voter to be a U.S. Citizen who’s at least 18 on or before Election Day who has never been found to be mentally incompetent.
If a person has been convicted of a felony, the regulations require at least two years have passed since the completion of the sentence for the felony including any parole term.
Falsifying any of the information for registration (on paper or online) could result in a felony charge, which could include prison time and fees if convicted.
IS REGISTERING SECURE?
If your name, address, political part affiliation changes requires re-registration.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, there are multiple safeguards to make sure voter information is stored and transmitted safely but also that registrations “cannot be manufactured in a fraudulent matter.”
— Registering or updating registration online requires a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state-issued ID. That data has to match the files on the Department of Motor Vehicles, “preventing someone from creating a voter registration,” the site says. Without a driver’s license or other ID, voters need to use a paper form.
— The system prevents automated spam using CAPTCHA function (either boxes, photos or other tests to prove authenticity).
— Signatures pulled from the Department of Motor Vehicles are “not shared or reproduced in any way,” and are transmitted to the correct county official by combing it with the online vote registration application.
— All information submitted online is reviewed by county election officials. That includes checks for duplicate registration, conviction status or if the person is deceased before final approval.
VOTING REMINDERS
County Clerk Kelly Sides said a mask “is recommended, not required,” to vote in-person. She said her staff would have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer available at the polls, which she said would be social distanced like the primaries.
If you registered for the first time in Nebraska by mail bring a copy of a current photo ID, or proof of residence such as utility bill, bank statement or official check. It needs to be dated within 60 days of showing it, and show same name and residence provided on voter registration application.
DON’T BRING:
— Concealed handguns are prohibited at polling locations during elections.
— Any paraphernalia (button, hat, pencil, pen, shirt, sign or stickers) with either ballot measures or candidates’ names: their likenesses, logos, numbers or brands. Electioneering, which is the physical, audible or dissemination of information to vote for or against someone or something is a Class V misdemeanor in Nebraska, which can mean up to a $100 fine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.