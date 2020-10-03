Your how-to guide for voting

— The system prevents automated spam using CAPTCHA function (either boxes, photos or other tests to prove authenticity).

— Signatures pulled from the Department of Motor Vehicles are “not shared or reproduced in any way,” and are transmitted to the correct county official by combing it with the online vote registration application.

— All information submitted online is reviewed by county election officials. That includes checks for duplicate registration, conviction status or if the person is deceased before final approval.

VOTING REMINDERS

County Clerk Kelly Sides said a mask “is recommended, not required,” to vote in-person. She said her staff would have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer available at the polls, which she said would be social distanced like the primaries.

If you registered for the first time in Nebraska by mail bring a copy of a current photo ID, or proof of residence such as utility bill, bank statement or official check. It needs to be dated within 60 days of showing it, and show same name and residence provided on voter registration application.

DON’T BRING:

— Concealed handguns are prohibited at polling locations during elections.

— Any paraphernalia (button, hat, pencil, pen, shirt, sign or stickers) with either ballot measures or candidates’ names: their likenesses, logos, numbers or brands. Electioneering, which is the physical, audible or dissemination of information to vote for or against someone or something is a Class V misdemeanor in Nebraska, which can mean up to a $100 fine.

