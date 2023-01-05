Youth activities planned at Alliance library

January Story Time and LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library
ALLIANCE – Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 features “Welcome to Winter” with special guest, Dave Ocken, on Jan. 5, “Dinosaur Adventures” on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, “Arctic Express” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, “Exploring Opposites” on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 and “Groundhog’s Shadow” on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. Story Time meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. with several stories, birthdays, puppets, music and craft.
LEGO Club for pre-registered participants in kindergarten through grade 12 will meet on Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room.
For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.