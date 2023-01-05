 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth activities planned at Alliance library

  • 0

January Story Time and LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 features “Welcome to Winter” with special guest, Dave Ocken, on Jan. 5, “Dinosaur Adventures” on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, “Arctic Express” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, “Exploring Opposites” on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 and “Groundhog’s Shadow” on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. Story Time meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. with several stories, birthdays, puppets, music and craft.

LEGO Club for pre-registered participants in kindergarten through grade 12 will meet on Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cities declare snow emergency

Cities declare snow emergency

Due to the predicted weather conditions, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 at…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Capitol police officer shows up at Congress to mock McCarthy’s failed speaker bid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News