Youth activities planned at Alliance library

ALLIANCE – Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 features “Welcome to Winter” with special guest, Dave Ocken, on Jan. 5, “Dinosaur Adventures” on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, “Arctic Express” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, “Exploring Opposites” on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 and “Groundhog’s Shadow” on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. Story Time meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. with several stories, birthdays, puppets, music and craft.