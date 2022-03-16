 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Book Club plans events at the Alliance public library

ALLIANCE — Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 will share discussion of “Uglies” by Scott Westerfeld on Tuesday, March 22 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Books are available through a book kit, so you can check out a book from the circulation desk with no charge.

Grades K-5 are invited to March Magnets on Thursday, March 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room. This event includes STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) activities for youngsters to explore the power of magnets.

For more information, please call Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Librarian at 308-762-1387.

