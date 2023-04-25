The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to certify youth fishing instructors at two Panhandle locations in early May.

The workshops, which were just added to a list of sites previously publicized, will be in the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at Alliance on May 2 and the Group Event Complex at Chadron State Park on May 3. Each is set for 6-9 p.m.

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.

Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. The volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.

Registration is required. Sign up by visiting the respective event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Contact Larry Pape, Game and Parks outdoor education specialist, at larry.pape@nebraska.gov for information.