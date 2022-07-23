 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Youth put shooting skills to the test during contests Saturday

072422-ssh-new-shooting-p1.jpg

Cashius Erdman, 10, reacts when the metal turkey he was aiming for stayed standing during a round of the 4-H shooting sports .22 rifle NRA silhouette competitions on July 23.

Scotts Bluff County 4-H’ers faced off in the .22 rifle and archery contests Saturday, July 23, at shooting ranges off Rifle Sight Pass Road.

“I think I did pretty well but I feel like the wind kind of messed me up a little bit,” Emma Robbins, 15, said. “At all of our practices, the weather’s been pretty calm and hot. This is kind of a surprise to be shooting in the wind and it’s just 80 degrees.”

Robbins competed on the archery range in all three disciplines — bare bow, traditional and free style. Archers entering all the disciplines are eligible for top trophies once scores have been tabulated.

“Freestyle is basically that you can shoot with whatever you want, you can have all the different like gadgets and it's the fancier bows, I guess,” Robbins said.

She said the challenge is to hit bullseyes on targets at two distances, depending on the 4-H age division, ranging from 10 to 15 yards for the junior division up to 20 to 25 yards for the seniors.

072422-ssh-new-shooting-p2.jpg

Jonah Splichal finishes a shot with bare bow of the 4-H archery competition on July 23.

Jenny Boyl, one of the overall 4-H shooting sports superintendents, said that many of the kids will shoot booth .22 rifle and archery on competition day. Robbins used to enter both competitions but has since decided to hone her skills in the area she enjoys the most.

“I just enjoy archery more. I don’t have to split my practices for shooting and archery,” she said. “Plus you get to shoot fun, different targets and you get to compete against different people. Sometimes, we play games in practice like golf. We set a target like 100 meters out there and you just try to hit it — it’s a lot of fun.”

Danika Bohl, 16, has competed in shooting sports for eight years and prefers to only enter the .22 rifle events on 4-H competition day that includes NRA silhouette, traditional and paper target events.

“I like the freedom to be able to shoot on my own, not have to worry about what other people are doing,” Bohl said. “Really, you’re only competition is yourself.”

072422-ssh-new-shooting-p3.jpg

Mason Pitts, 13, releases an arrow in the 4-H archery competition at the shooting range off Rifle Sight Pass road on July 23.

In addition to 4-H events, she competes year-round in the Panhandle Best events.

“I also like making new friends,” Bohl said. “I have friends from different counties that I talk to a lot when I go to the state and other Panhandle Best shoots. Then me and the other senior girl are close and we compete against each other a lot.”

Despite a strong dislike for shooting in the rain, she said her morning of rounds went well.

“My main goal is to just be above a certain level or if it’s state, I try to do my personal best,” Bohl said.

Wind and rain may have put a damper on the morning, eliciting complaints when targets didn’t fall as expected or protective eyewear was spotted but as the competition moved on there were plenty of smiles and congratulations.

072422-ssh-new-shooting-p4.jpg

Lainey Bohl, 14, takes aim while Justin Boyl, a 4-H shooting sports leader, looks on during the 4-H .22 rifle NRA silhouette competition on July 23. Visit starherald.com for more photos from Saturday's competition. 

Jenny Boyl said the 23 kids participating were double the amount from the previous year.

Overall archery winners:

— Senior division: Jonah Splichal, grand; Emma Robbins, reserve

— Intermediate division: Trestyn Marcoe, grand; Mason Pitts, reserve

— Junior division: Cashius Erdman, grand; Jeremy Missell, reserve

Overall .22 rifle winners:

— Senior division: Danika Bohl, grand; Lilian DeWitt, reserve

— Intermediate division: Memphis Erdman, grand; Laney Bohl, reserve

— Junior division: Cashius Erdman, grand

For more information on 4-H shooting sports and a full list of results, contact the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office at 308-632-1480 or visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/scottsbluffcounty4h.

