Youth soccer cup, adult league coming to Scottsbluff

With more than 500 kids across its competitive and recreational teams, the league is experiencing its highest participation ever.

The tournament will be put on in conjunction with Nebraska State Soccer.

“We are really excited about all that Nate and the WNFC are doing,” NSS executive director Casey Mann said via email. “We try to support them in many ways, from education and support of coaches ... to assisting in promoting the new Panhandle Cup throughout the state.”

The Panhandle Cup is not the only new competition the WNFC plans to launch.

In addition to serving as WNFC director, Rock is also coach of the men’s soccer team at Scottsbluff High School.

Several alumni from both his program and the WNFC have requested an adult league. This September, the league will finally launch one.

“The board has kicked the idea around for years,” Rock said. “We don’t move as fast as we used to, but we still have that competitive drive.”

The adult competition will have a season dictated by the number of teams signing up, Rock said.

It will open play on Sept. 12 and host games at Lander’s complex on Sunday afternoons.