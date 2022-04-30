Youth Theatre Workshop returns as Goshen Community Theatre plans for season

With a passion for live theater, members of the Goshen County community came together 20 years ago to start the Goshen Community Theatre. The non-profit organization opened in 2002 and offered two major shows each season, except for 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now its board is working to revamp the upcoming season and get the community excited and involved in the arts.

Creating a community theater

In the early 2000s, Eastern Wyoming College offered a theater department, but were removing it due to budget challenges. Most of the participants were community members, not college students, president of GCT Erin Jespersen said. Jespersen stood in Lisa Fluckiger’s living room where they began to research the bylaws and grant writing processes of starting a community theater.

“We had original founders who would give us $1,000 or more to get us up and running,” Jespersen said. “They got us started and then we figured out how to write grants.”

The GCT is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre and has been awarded grant funding by the Wyoming Arts Council almost yearly.

“Guys and Dolls” was the first musical presented by GCT. During its 15th season, GCT held a “GCT in Revue” that featured all of the plays and musicals the community theater performed. Some of those shows were “And Then There Were None,” “Annie,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Into the Woods,” “Meshuggah-nuns,” “The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch” and “The Philadelphia Story.”

Pandemic shutters theater

The theater was deep into rehearsals for the female version of “The Odd Couple,” which is nearly identical to the original play, when the pandemic broke out. That caused the show to be canceled in March 2020. The 2021 season also did not occur as EWC’s COVID-19 protocols restricted large gatherings.

Determined to return to the stage, the Goshen Community Theatre board met to make preparations for a fall show in 2021. COVID-19 would once again spoil those plans.

“This year, we had planned on putting on a show in the fall and our director and one of our actors got COVID three weeks before production,” Jespersen said. “They tried to reassemble for the spring and it just didn’t work.

“So we’ve had two full years without any shows,” she added. “We’re trying to get that community support back.”

Youth Theatre returns

In addition to the community theater productions, GCT also offers a Youth Theatre Workshop for kids ages 8-15, which hasn’t been held for the past two years. However, Jespersen said this year’s workshop is scheduled for June 24-30.

“It’s our show with Shel Silverstein poems,” she said. “So we’re excited about having that come back.”

The workshop runs for about a week where kids create their own costumes and set pieces as well as learn lines, songs and choreography ahead of the performance.

Youth are expected to attend rehearsals from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24. Jespersen said they are still working on the schedule for the weekends. The live performance is set for Thursday, June 30.

Details about how to sign up for the youth theater workshop is forthcoming, so the public is encouraged to check the goshencommunitythreatre.org website. Scholarships are available.

“It will kick off our comeback,” she said.

Madison Bloodgood became involved in GCT at the age of 11, during the production of “The Music Man.” Throughout the years, she worked backstage, on stage and helped with children’s theater workshops.

Some of her fondest memories are from “It’s All Greek” and “The Philadelphia Story.” “During “Greek,” I was too old to participate but I got to be a dance princess, one of the older helpers that specifically teach the dances,” Bloodgood said. “Well, I am not a dancer. It was highly enjoyable to learn and teach the dances we did.”

Bloodgood also auditioned for a role in “The Philadelphia Story,” with her audition inspiring the director for the live performance.

“In “Philadelphia,” I remember auditions the best,” she said. “There was a scene where the character (Tracy Lord) that I was auditioning for, and eventually got, had to be drunk. The cue was to spin around and sit down in a chair.

“Well, I missed the chair and plopped on the ground way too hard. The director and my scene mate died laughing and we had to keep it for the actual show.”

Her time performing and working backstage at the Goshen Community Theatre has played a formative part in her life, Bloodgood said.

“I absolutely love theater and try to participate in any way that I can still. I work at EWC and I am still a tech in the theater.”

Upcoming auditions

In August, GCT hopes to hold auditions for the fall show, with public performances in late October or early November. GCT is working with EWC to finalize the show dates, which will be announced this summer.

A challenge the theater board experienced was attracting talent for shows, particularly in recent years. However, Jespersen said they are hopeful younger talent will be interested in taking the stage.

“The pool of talent became harder to find,” she said. “It was just more difficult to find people to audition for shows in the last 10 years, I would say. We’re thinking there’s some younger talent out there, some people who have graduated from Torrington High School and have been a part of the theater program for at least the last seven years.”

Jespersen has served as the theater teacher at Torrington High School the past seven years. She hopes younger people will still have a passion for theater and participate in community theater.

Since it’s formation in 2002, GCT has updated microphones for the actors, but no other upgrades have been done to the facility.

“It’s such a beautiful facility and it’s just not utilized as much as it should be, I think, for theater and things like that,” Jespersen said. “That auditorium is just gorgeous, so hopefully we can get that space used a little bit more for its intended purpose.”

The board of governors is optimistic to bring live performances back to the theater space on the EWC campus this year.

“We just want to breathe new life into GCT and get the community interested in being in shows,” Jespersen said. “Putting on a show is a lot of work. We have some younger people and some new people who have moved to the community that we’re hoping can get excited about theater.”

