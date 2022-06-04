Youth to spend week learning to create alebrijes, accordion scrapbooks during WNAC camp

Young artists will have an opportunity to create colorful Mexican art or paper crafts during a four-day art camp at West Nebraska Arts Center.

The arts center will offer two summer art camps June 14-17. The morning camp is for kids, ages 6-9 years, and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The afternoon camp is for kids, ages 10-15 years, and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. During the four-day camp, students will create original artwork using various mediums and techniques with guidance from artists Mary Hunt and Kim Cardwell.

“This year, we have a new teacher, Kim Cardwell,” WNAC program manager Stephanie Coley said. “She’ll be teaching card making, origami and box making.”

Cardwell said she is a paper crafter and stamp product demonstrator, so her classes will focus on paper crafting.

“My plan is we are going to create a mini scrapbook that comes out like an accordion and is stored in a box,” she said. “Basically, it’s a box that has a scrapbook inside of it and they’ll make that and can add to it at a later time.”

Throughout the camp, Cardwell said her main focus is to show youth the mindfulness obtainable from paper crafting to calm the wildness of life.

The most challenging component to creating the mini scrapbook is fitting the pieces together straight, so it properly works like an accordion. Still, Cardwell wants to kids to enjoy themselves.

“I want them to have fun and to find something relaxing and to carry on some traditional things,” she said.

From the leftover scraps, kids will create greeting cards. They will discuss the design aspect of cards.

Hunt had originally planned for an Aztec culture theme, but changed it to colorful Mexican art.

“I picked that because we’re trying to focus more on doing multicultural things and also because little kids are drawn to colorful things,” she said.

Kids will complete a couple sculpting projects using salt dough, painting projects, and create alebrijes, brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of mythical creatures.

“They’ll be using different materials on at least four different projects,” Hunt said. “At that age, it’s good to introduce them to different materials, but then also, in the painting project, I’ll probably go over mixing colors, too. If kids learn how to mix colors from the primary colors early on, then it makes it easier to continue painting.”

Kids will also create a tree of life sculpture and then add papier-mâché.

Hunt said she enjoys seeing the kids get excited when they can create something from a few materials.

“I like to tailor it to the kids,” she said.

The students’ artwork will be on display June 17 during a public reception at the center.

Volunteers are welcomed to help at the arts center classes. For more information, contact the arts center.

For more information about the camp, visit www.thewnac.com, email Coley at steph@thewnac.com or call 308-632-2226.

