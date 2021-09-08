Zoo director Anthony Mason asking for old photos, videos of Riverside Discovery Center

The Riverside Discovery Center staff is looking to the public for help in celebrating its 70th anniversary.

“We were supposed to celebrate our 70th anniversary in 2020. Obviously, the pandemic happened,” Anthony Mason, Riverside Discovery Center executive director, said. “Our plan had been to create a display here at the zoo with some historical pictures, documents, articles, videos and stuff like that.”

Mason said the plan is still to celebrate 70 years of being open to the public, the timeline has just shifted.

“We still want to do that. Obviously, we’re past the 70th anniversary, but we’re coming up on 72 years. We still think it’s a worthwhile endeavor,” he said. “We do plan in July to do a birthday bash during the day that will be a free event. It’ll be on a weekend, so we’ve got it narrowed down toward the last couple of weeks in July. It will be a free day. We’ll have lots of fun activities and games to celebrate the zoo’s birthday and show appreciation for all of the people that are part of that.”

When they do have the celebration ready for public display, Mason said he hopes to have plenty of material from the public.