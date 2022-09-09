 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoo hosting Teddy Bear Clinic Saturday

Riverside Discovery Center is partnering up with the UNMC Nursing Program and its students again to bring everyone the Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 10. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a checkup courtesy of the UNMC nursing students as well as do other crafts and activities.

Also this month, in partnership with Project Wild Nebraska, ESU 13, and the Nebraska Game and Parks commission, RDC will bring the Sensory Safari back on Sept. 23,  10 a.m. until noon.

Featuring live insects, sounds of nature, live animals, smells of nature, a fish touch tank and more. The sensory safari focuses on creating a sensory experience for a variety of individuals with specific sensory needs. 

For more information, contact the RDC at 308-630-6236. 

