Zoo splashing, grilling its way into summer

Scottsbluff’s Riverside Discovery Center will be partying on the splash pad and putting burgers, brats and hot dogs on the grill next weekend (May 29-30) to kick off the 2021 season.

After the fits, starts and uncertainty of 2020, Director Anthony Mason and the rest of the team at Riverside Discovery Center are looking forward to a year that’s closer to normal.

Like most attractions and businesses, the zoo set up hand sanitizer stations and asked patrons to keep their distance, but the zoo also had to protect its big cats and primates from being infected by the coronavirus, Mason said.

“We had to be careful that we didn’t give it to our tigers or chimps,” he said.

Riverside Discovery Center actually closed during the deepest stretch of the pandemic, March through May 2020.

“It was hard on staff,” Mason said.

Riverside has shuffled its staffing arrangement for 2021 by creating the position of zoo educator. Kevin Plath, a 2019 intern at the zoo, has returned to fill the zoo educator role.

“Education has really taken off,” Plath said.