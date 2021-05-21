Zoo splashing, grilling its way into summer

Scottsbluff’s Riverside Discovery Center will be partying on the splash pad and putting burgers, brats and hot dogs on the grill next weekend (May 29-30) to kick off the 2021 season.
After the fits, starts and uncertainty of 2020, Director Anthony Mason and the rest of the team at Riverside Discovery Center are looking forward to a year that’s closer to normal.
Like most attractions and businesses, the zoo set up hand sanitizer stations and asked patrons to keep their distance, but the zoo also had to protect its big cats and primates from being infected by the coronavirus, Mason said.
“We had to be careful that we didn’t give it to our tigers or chimps,” he said.
Riverside Discovery Center actually closed during the deepest stretch of the pandemic, March through May 2020.
“It was hard on staff,” Mason said.
Riverside has shuffled its staffing arrangement for 2021 by creating the position of zoo educator. Kevin Plath, a 2019 intern at the zoo, has returned to fill the zoo educator role.
“Education has really taken off,” Plath said.
He said many zoos are parlaying the popularity of their animals to promote conservation and environmental consciousness.
“Animals help instill the desire to preserve the planet,” Plath said.
Riverside Discovery Center is welcoming people back for the new season during the Memorial Day Weekend with a splash pad party and cookout.
The splash pad party will consists of music, children’s games and a scavenger hunt.
“We’ll be grilling burgers, brats and hot dogs all weekend for lunch and dinner,” Mason said. “Memorial Day Weekend also will mark the return of our Rowdy Reptile Stage Show for the summer,” Mason said.
Also during Memorial Day Weekend, the zoo at 1600 S. Beltline Highway W. is introducing a new concession stand called The Watering Hole, which will be open all summer to serve lunch combos of sandwiches, chips and a drink.
The zoo will begin extended hours: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., with gates closing at 6 p.m. starting