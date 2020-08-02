Arek Friedricksen, 17, of Grand Island was sentenced Friday to 40-45 years in prison for the 2019 slaying of Vincent Arrellano Jr. in Grand Island.
Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Friedricksen, who pleaded no contest in May to second-degree murder.
On the night of April 24, 2019, in the area of 11th and Evans streets, Arrellano received multiple gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old died later that night at CHI Health St. Francis. According to court documents, Friedricksen used a TEC-9 handgun to murder Arrellano.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutor Sarah Hinrichs dropped the charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The remaining offense, second-degree murder, is a Class 1B felony. Butler had received a joint recommendation for a sentence of 40-45 years.
