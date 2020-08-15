20th Century posters inspire new project

In a world where sending a message is instant, it may be difficult to imagine a time when posters were used as a mass form of communication. Meant to send call to the American people, the images also reflect significant moments in American history.

There’s little argument that 2020 is one of those moments and History Nebraska is calling on artists to illustrate it. The organization has partnered with the Nebraska Arts Council for the project, called “Historic Posters Reimagined, 2020 History in the Making.”

“Nebraska has a long history of circulating posters encouraging social action, particularly during years of intense change,” said History Nebraska’s marketing and communications director Chris Goforth. “Recognizing that 2020 is also a year of change, we are looking for artists that will use historic posters from our collections as inspiration for posters of 2020.”

A request for qualifications was recently put out for the project asking artists to submit their ideas for a poster that reflects the themes of the year, including COVID-19, economic hardship, equality, racial injustice and voter participation, among others.

The posters may encourage things such as social change, racial equality, mutual aid, community investment and empathy. The poster should not, however, reference specific political parties or candidates or include derogatory or offensive language or imagery.

“In the spirit of past poster campaigns, we want to see what today’s artists create for positive public action,” Jessica Strube, project lead for History Nebraska, said.

Nebraska artists over the age of 18 can respond to the request for qualifications at history.nebraska.gov/posterproject. The responses must be submitted by Aug. 17. Out of those who respond, 10 artists will be selected by a panel of judges to create on 11x17” poster.

A letter of interest including a list of 2020 themes that inspire the artists the most and a brief description of their design concept must be submitted. Submissions should be less than 1000 words.

A CV or resume, limited to three pages and three professional references are also required. There is no application fee.

There are visual support material requirements as well. Artists should include five images of relevant completed artwork, including image descriptions and project budgets where applicable.

Those who are selected will receive $250 upon selection and $250 upon completion of their poster after approval by project organizers. Finalists are expected to be notified on Aug. 21, with the final poster design due on Sep. 18.

Following payment, History Nebraska will own the rights to reproduce and sell a limited number of posters for educational purposes and public use. For the sale of each poster, History Nebraska will keep 40 percent of the profit, while the artist receives the other 60 percent.

History Nebraska will retain the right to display the images on their website and through other forms of media. The organization will also retain one print for their collection, mount an online exhibition of new posters and may use the artwork in future exhibitions.

“Artists interpret the world visually,” said Nebraska Arts Council project lead Megan Dion. “We can’t wait to see how they use those skills for this project.”