23 Club renovations set to begin

Representatives of 23 Club Baseball are looking to gain enough funding to complete the first two phases of renovations to fields at the club’s complex in Scottsbluff.

Funding has been committed for the $1.2 million first phase through fundraising and grants obtained by the club as well as $600,000 from the City of Scottsbluff. Phase one focuses on the center portion of the complex, including a centralized building that would include an updated concession stand and larger restrooms.

Also planned is a large storage room for equipment and a community room where meetings can be held or umpires can rest between games.

The center portion will be built up four feet to allow for built-in concrete bleacher seating that will go down to the field. New fencing, backstops and dugouts will be included in phase one along with a batting cage complex and a covered playground for younger kids.

According to 23 Club president Geoff Nemnich, phase two would improve irrigation and landscaping to the facility and an improved parking lot along with field resurfacing. The price tag for phase 2 is estimated to cost in in the $200,000-250,000 range.

By completing phase two at the same time as phase one, there would be some cost savings by not having to disrupt work completed in phase one.

Nemnich has also approached the Scottsbluff School Board about the possibility of partnering on the parking as it will be used by Scottsbluff High School students as well.

Partnering with the city to make improvements on the baseball complex is important, Nemnich said.

“It supports a vast amount of people in the community,” he said. “It has, the 23 Club program has been around in Scottsbluff since 1937. It’s hard to walk around here and talk to somebody who hasn’t played, has a kid playing, has a grandkid playing. It has deep roots in the community.”

Nemnich said 23 Club is the largest youth sports organization in western Nebraska, and the club would like to turn community support into an improved complex.

“We bring 30 or 40 out-of-town teams in for a two- or three-day tournament, that’s a big chunk of tax revenue you’re bringing in with hotels filled up, restaurants filled up, everybody shopping,” Nemnich said. “The city is getting a return on their investment. There are lots of other projects in this community that need to be done, but if you have to start prioritizing projects in this community that need to be done, I think those are two of the main thins you’ve got to look at. Which one benefits the most people, and which one is going to have the best return on the investment?

"The 23 Club project checks both of those boxes with a big check mark.”