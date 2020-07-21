23 Club requesting additional city funds

Representatives of 23 Club Baseball are asking for additional funding to complete renovations at the baseball complex northwest of Scottsbluff High School.

The city has already committed $600,000 in matching funds in addition to in-kind services toward the 23 Club’s projected $12.7 million project.

Club president Geoff Nemnich asked the Scottsbluff city council to explore sources for additional funds in the neighborhood of %760,000 to help out with Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the project.

Delays with grants and approvals have slowed the process of finalizing funding for Phase 1, so Nemnich acknowledged the timing wasn’t ideal for the additional request. He had hoped for Phase 1 funding to be in place and contracts signed with the city before looking at Phase 2.

“The problem with that is it’s taken longer than expected, and the council is in the middle of budgets right now for 2021,” Nemnich said. “I wanted to get in front of (the council) to hopefully get some money out of the 2021 budget going forward so we don’t miss that whole year gap.”

Phase 2 of the project consists of a new parking lot with lighting and resurfacing all four fields in the complex and replacing the irrigation system at a cost estimated at $250,000. Nemnich said it would be ideal to get Phases 2 and 3 done at the same time as Phase 1 so that fencing, grass and landscaping would not have to be torn out to get equipment in to do the work required.

Phase 3 would replace the current field lighting with new LED lights, coming in at an estimated $510,000. He said a gap in the funding would delay the time line for completion of the projects. Nemnich pointed to a pool of $500,000 that the council is looking at spending on discretionary projects as a revenue source.

Jim Reinhardt, whose company B & C Steel will be donating in-kind toward the buildings for the project, said he recalls growing up playing baseball in Scottsbluff and being president of 23 Club. He said today, the restrooms and concession facility have far outlived their usefulness.

“So many kids, and so many parents and families use that facility year after year, generation after generation, and I’m sure that you have all been there, whether you have kids who play baseball or not,” he said. “That place, it’s really hard to describe it any other way than it’s pretty much a dump.”

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the city would have to look at potential funding sources, but did not make any promises.

“I think it’s important that we sit down. Let’s talk about Phase 2,” Gonzales said. “Let’s try to find a source of funds for it.”

Gonzales said the city’s funds, including the $500,000 in discretionary funds the council has been asked to look at, are necessary across the community to address needs and aging facilities, not just for 23 Club. Gonzales said this is the first time he can recall the city manager telling the council there were funds available for projects they see as needs.

Councilman Scott Shaver said the council’s commitment of $600,000 to 23 Club comes at least in part because of the efforts of supporters to raise additional funds and find grants. However, he said, there are a number of other projects the council has been putting off for years.

“There are tons of things that we haven’t spent the money on,” Shaver said. “Over the last, well since I’ve been here for eight years, we haven’t spent any money on anything. We’ve been cutting, cutting, cutting, and trying to keep our capital costs down so that we don’t have a big spending problem, and we’ve gotten it finally to where we’re almost out of debt so that we can actually live within our means instead of debting everything.”

While Shaver said the additional request from 23 Club and the reasoning for trying to get all three phases completed at once makes sense, “we just don’t have that kind of money sitting around.”

Gonzales said city staff would look at what options are available to keep the project moving forward.

“This is a public-private partnership,” Gonzales said. “Let’s keep it positive and moving forward.”