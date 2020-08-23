A 34-year-old Mitchell man died in a collision early Sunday morning.
Joshua Green died after being injured in a crash that occurred at about 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Troy Brown said.
The crash occurred west of Scottsbluff on Highway 26. An investigation determined that Green, who had been traveling westbound on Highway 26 in the area of the South Beltline overpass, went onto the north shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and his vehicle crossed all four lanes of Highway 26. The vehicle went over the Burlington Northern railroad tracks and struck an embankment.
Brown said Green had not been wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor.
Assisting with the investigation were the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, Valley Ambulance and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.