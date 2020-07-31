4-H and FFA members excel in beef showmanship at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

Beef showmen took to the ring on Friday, competing for the champion beef showman title at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Beef judge Tyler Keener awarded champion titles to the top cattle showmen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, awarding 4-H grand and reserve champions, FFA grand and reserve champions and the overall Scotts Bluff county grand and reserve champion showman.

The 2020 overall beef grand champion showmanship title was awarded to Jayden Allen and the 2020 overall reserve grand champion showmanship title was awarded to Sydney Huckfeldt.

“They are exceptional showmen,” Keener said.

In comparison to last year’s beef shows, Keener said, after judging the market show, he said has come back this year to witness the youth improve their showmanship skills greatly in their skills.

Allen and Huckfeldt both went on to compete in the large animal round robbin competition, where Jayden was awarded the grand champion round robbin title.

