4-H'ers compete for dairy goat showmanship titles

Left to right, Third Place Overall Dairy Goat Showman Justine Wilkinson, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman Emmie Dedic and Grand Champion Showman Jessica Wilkinson stand side by side as they are awarded their titles. Dairy goat showmanship, breeding and market goat shows took place on Monday, concluding the dairy goat portion of the 2020 Scotts Bluff County Fair.
Overall grand and reserve champion dairy goat showmen were presented with purple ribbons, plaques and prizes on Monday at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman Jessica Wilkinson, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Showman Emmie Dedic and Third All Around Dairy Goat Showman Justine Wilkinson displayed their dairy goats against dozens of competitors, to win their champion titles.
The showmanship event, began with the junior class of showmen (8-11 years old), moved along to the intermediate class (12-14 years old) and finally culminated with the senior class (15-18).
Winners of the age divisions move on to compete against each other for the overall dairy goat showman title.
The overall showman will then have the opportunity to compete in the Round Robbin show, displaying a wide variety of animals to demonstrate their skills as livestock handlers.
During Monday's events, youth took the ring to show dairy goats at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
1 of 27
Justine Wilkinson presented her goat to the judge on Monday, taking home the third overall dairy goat showman title.
Elise Balin/Star Herald
Elise Balin/Star Herald
2020 Scotts Bluff County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman, Emmie Dedic displays her livestock handling skills at Monday's dairy goat show.
Elise Balin/Star Herald
Dairy goat showmen are tested by the judge on their kowledge of their animal in the showmanship portion of Monday's livestock show.
Elise Balin/Star Herald
During Monday's dairy goat showmanship event, competitors are judged on their technique and skill of displaying their livestock properly.
Elise Balin/Star Herald
Justine Wilkinson presented her goat to the judge on Monday, taking home the third overall dairy goat shoman title.
Elise Balin/Star Herald
Dairy goat showmen competed within age divisions on Monday, with winners of the divisions going on to compete for the overall title.
