4-H'ers compete for dairy goat showmanship titles

Left to right, Third Place Overall Dairy Goat Showman Justine Wilkinson, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman Emmie Dedic and Grand Champion Showman Jessica Wilkinson stand side by side as they are awarded their titles. Dairy goat showmanship, breeding and market goat shows took place on Monday, concluding the dairy goat portion of the 2020 Scotts Bluff County Fair.

 Elise Balin/Star Herald

Overall grand and reserve champion dairy goat showmen were presented with purple ribbons, plaques and prizes on Monday at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman Jessica Wilkinson, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Showman Emmie Dedic and Third All Around Dairy Goat Showman Justine Wilkinson displayed their dairy goats against dozens of competitors, to win their champion titles.

The showmanship event, began with the junior class of showmen (8-11 years old), moved along to the intermediate class (12-14 years old) and finally culminated with the senior class (15-18).

Winners of the age divisions move on to compete against each other for the overall dairy goat showman title.

The overall showman will then have the opportunity to compete in the Round Robbin show, displaying a wide variety of animals to demonstrate their skills as livestock handlers.

