75 years or older and wanting the COVID-19 vaccination? Sign up now

COVID vaccinations are advancing in the Panhandle with 4,200 doses received the week of Dec. 21, PPHD said, and officials are moving forward with plans to vaccinate elderly in the Panhandle communities.

In a press release, PPHD said that the doses of the Moderna vaccine received earlier this month was enough to cover everyone in Phase IA categories, such as workers in health workers, EMS and long-term care facilities. Most of the long-term care facilities are working with the federal Pharmacy Partner Program and will be getting their vaccinations in January through an additional allotment.

As the Panhandle receives more vaccine, Director Kim Engel said, the focus will be on people age 75 and older. Those residents in that population who are interested in being vaccinated are asked to sign up ahead of time. People who have signed up will be notified when vaccine is available in the coming weeks.