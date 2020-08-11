About 93% of Gering students opt for in-person class

Only 132 students opted into Gering Public Schools’ remote learning program, or extended campus learning, according to district officials Monday.

The option was created as an alternative to in-person schooling amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was intended for parents who didn't want their students potentially exposed to densely concentrated hallways of a schoolhouse.

Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal told the Star-Herald that the district didn’t know what to expect when predicting the opt-in numbers before the total came in.

“We just knew it was important to give our families a choice,” Sibal said.

The 7% who chose the remote learning option were mostly elementary students, according to Sibal. About 45% were elementary level, about 26% in junior high and about 25% in high school. The rest were pre-kindergarten.

While high school and junior high school students are locked in to the remote learning for the semester, parents of elementary students will have to reapply for the program halfway through the fall.

The deadline to apply for the remote learning program was Aug. 5.

“Whether they’re attending extended campus or whether they’re attending in-person, they’re Gering Bulldogs,” Sibal said. “We’re going to provide the same level of education to those students.”

Gering schools are set to start Friday, Aug. 14 and will require masks when social distancing can’t be maintained. The district will provide students seven cloth masks and welcomed personal masks brought from home.