Adult reading program begins Aug. 31

Magical fairies, royal princesses and mystical dragons can all find a home at the Scottsbluff Public Library for the next five weeks as the library’s adult reading program kicks off with the theme, Imagine Your Story, on Aug. 31. The theme revolves around fables and fairytales, and that theme permeates throughout the library as it prepares for the adult program.

Because of COVID-19, the adult reading program, which was originally scheduled for March, had been indefinitely postponed. Jana Kehn, adult services librarian, said she wasn’t even sure she would still host the program this year.

“It was going to launch on March 16, the day we closed,” she said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do it at all…When Deb did hers (the children’s summer program), I thought I’m going to come up with a plan and pitch it and see if we can do it … so that’s what we did.”

The program is laid out similarly to the summer reading program since large, in-person meetings are still discouraged. Throughout the program, participants will have a BINGO card that they can fill out by doing the different activities listed. These activities include attending the weekly virtual events, checking out certain books from the library and even doing crafts related to the theme.

For every BINGO a participant completes, he or she will get to put his or her name into a drawing for one of the 10 prize baskets. Names can be put in the drawings after every three books read as well. The grand prize for the reading program is an Amazon Echo Show, and names can be put in the drawing after completing a blackout on the BINGO card and after every six books read.

Weekly events include virtual craft tutorials, a Zoom book club meeting and a virtual Fact or Fable Trivia night with Gering librarian Sherry Preston. The first event will be a video presentation with long-time library supporter Jean Ahrens, who also is a retired children’s literature professor. She will be presenting on the Cinderella Story.

“You know, I’m so impressed with the library that they continue to function so well, and doing things online. It’s not easy for them,” said Ahrens, who then turned to Kehn. “I’m glad you’re doing it (the reading program).”

“I’m glad you’re doing it,” Kehn replied smiling, referring to Ahrens’ presentation.

Anyone age 18 or older can participate in the reading program. In order to register to be a part of the program, you have to pick up an event bag and BINGO card at the library on Aug. 31 or later. The first 25 to come in and sign up for the program will receive an extra prize.

The program will run until Oct. 2, and registration will be open the entire length of the program. The five-week program will end with a wrap up party at the Sky View Drive-In with a viewing of "Miss Potter" at 6:30 p.m. The winners of the prizes will also be drawn.

The wrap up party will also serve as a sort of retirement party for Kehn, who will retire once the adult program is finished.

“I’m not excited to retire. I’m kind of sad, but it’s time,” said Kehn, who has been at the library for nearly 18 years. “I have just loved being a part of planning the adult programming here and getting to know all our patrons and through the book clubs and so, I just look forward to celebrating with them at the wrap up party.”