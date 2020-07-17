Health officials continue to urge kindness in the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had reports of threats and disconcerting behavior in communities,” Jessica Davies, assistant director of Panhandle Public Health District, said during Friday's PPHD daily briefing. “It’s a very concerning trend we’re seeing.”

Davies said that as the COVID-19 case count continues to rise, safety should be a priority along with modeling good behavior for students who will be heading back to the classroom.

“We don’t want our kiddos to see this behavior,” she said.

Five more cases were announced on Friday. A Box Butte County man in his 60s and a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s were both determined to be cases of community spread. The remaining cases, a woman from Scotts Bluff County in her 70s and a man in his 70s and woman in her 60s from Morrill County, were determined to be close contact exposures.

A total of 374 people in the Panhandle have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 71 cases are still active, 298 have recovered and five people have died from the virus.

In an effort to combat the rise in cases, members of Unified Command are urging the public to wear a face covering.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell "busted" a myth during Friday’s briefing that has led some people to believe wearing a mask can have negative health effects. Some have theorized that wearing a mask will lead to hypercapnia, or elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the blood.

“What we see is with cloth masks, if worn appropriately … you will be able to breath,” Schnell said. “Oxygen will go in, carbon dioxide can get out.”

Some people may feel trapped or panicky due to the face covering, she said, but that can be relieved by stepping away, removing the mask and taking a couple deep breaths before putting the mask back on and going about the day.

Schnell pointed out that medical professionals wear a variety of masks in different settings, often all day long.

While fears of masks causing health issues are unfounded, the pandemic as a whole may be taking a toll on mental health. Davies shared a number of hotlines available to citizens who are struggling. They include:

Region I Behavioral Health Authority – 308-635-3173

Nebraska Rural Response Hotline – 1-800-464-0258

National Suicide Prevention Hotline – 1-800-273-8255 or

Crisis Text Line – Text ‘Home’ to 741-741

Mental Health Crisis Line – 1-877-492-7001

Substance Use Crisis Line – 1-308-762-7177

“We’re not immune to this,” she said. “None of us are. We want to be as kind as we can to one another.”