Aging Office's voucher meal program provides another meal option for seniors

The Aging Office of Western Nebraska is offering a new voucher meal program for seniors 60 years and older in the Scottsbluff/Gering area.

The voucher program, in cooperation with the Panhandle Coop Deli, provides up to 20 meals for a senior with an asking contribution of $4 a meal.

Seniors can make an appointment to go to the Aging Office to purchase their voucher ticket that can then be used at the Coop at any time for specific meals that are a part of the program. A weekly menu of available meals can be obtained at the Aging Office.

Aging Office program coordinator Mary Smith said the voucher program helps provide different possibilities for area seniors.

“We wanted to give another option because some are wanting to get out, but we already had many seniors say they wanted to stay on the home-delivered meals,” she said. “The greatest thing about it is that it gives a second option, which we like for them to have options.”

Seniors can pick up voucher ticket with up to 20 punches, and the Coop will put a punch in their card for each meal they eat at the Coop. Beginning in January, vouchers can be picked up every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.