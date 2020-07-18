SIDNEY — One of the largest events in the Panhandle will not be held this year as the Sidney Oktoberfest Committee has announced cancellation of the event.

“The Sidney Oktoberfest Committee is extremely saddened and heartbroken to make the decision that the 2020 Sidney Oktoberfest has been canceled,” a statement on the Oktoberfest Sidney Facebook page said Friday. “The committee has met almost every month this year to discuss the ever changing COVID rules, regulations, and guidelines enacted by the government when it comes to events like ours. Combined with the timing of ordering the tent, mugs, etc.; there are just too many obstacles for the small number of volunteers, and we are not able to ensure that a safe event can take place. The health and safety of the attendees, our volunteers, and our vendors are our priority. After speaking with several representatives, vendors, community members, this decision was one of the hardest we have had to make in 46 years. The cancellation does include all extra events the committee organizes, including the parade, Craft Show, Farmer’s Market and Wiener Dog Races.”

The committee indicated that the event will return in 2021 with plans for Oct. 1-3 for the festival.

“Please know that Oktoberfest is not going anywhere; 2021 we will be back in full swing and ready to have an amazing event,” the statement said, adding that the committee is always looking for additional volunteers to help with the event.

There was no indication of what they might look like, but the Facebook post said 2020 COVID souvenir mugs will available for purchase this fall.