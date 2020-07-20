Annual United Way fundraiser becomes 'Duck Draw'

Duck time is fast approaching as United Way of Western Nebraska gears up to give away some great prizes this summer. Traditionally, United Way of Western Nebraska holds the Rubber Duck Dash, however, with COVID-19 still a threat, a number of changes have been implemented to make the event safer for the public.

“We won’t be floating ducks in the river this year and that’s curtailed some of the social gathering that usually takes place,” Steph Black, United Way executive director, said. “We’re hoping we can still gather, but this year’s event will be a Duck Draw.”

The Duck Draw, usually scheduled for July, has been moved back this year to Sept. 12.

The event will be at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff, starting at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the farmers market. Black said the event will be a fun, family-friendly festival with games, food and music. The duck drawing takes place at 10:30 a.m.

Black said the duck event is one of United Way’s biggest fundraiser, generating around $50,000 each year.

“All of the dollars we raise go back into the community, which is always important,” she said. “It’s even more important this year because of the needs caused by COVID-19. Lots more people have lost jobs and are fighting food insecurity. Maybe they need assistance with rent and utilities. Those are the types of programs we fund.”

First prize this year is a 2020 Toyota Rav4 donated by TEAM Auto Center. Second prize is a Pioneer 500 Side-by-Side donated by Sandberg Honda. Another 28 amazing prizes, including cash, will go to this year’s winners.

Ducks are now on sale for $10 each. They’re available at TEAM Auto Center, the Scottsbluff and Gering branches of First State Bank, the Main Street Market customer service desk and the United Way office.

People can also get duck permits online at uwwn.org. Just print out the application, fill it out, include a check or cash and drop it off at one of the locations.

United Way staff and volunteers will also be at various locations in the community, selling ducks during the next six weeks.

“With increasing needs in the community, we’re hoping for an increase in the number of ducks and the dollars that will be available to help,” Black said. “Families are struggling with basic needs and this is a great way to help.”

All funds raised by United Way of Western Nebraska help support 16 local non-profit programs that help meet real needs in the community.

The funds also allow United Way to provide community impact work to promote better education, health and financial stability as well as fighting hunger and homelessness in the communities they serve.

For more information, call the United Way of Western Nebraska office at 308-635-2522.