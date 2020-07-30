A Gering restaurant has opted to close temporarily after employees have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, Panhandle Public Health District said in a press release Thursday.
Oregon Trail Roadhouse in Gering and Panhandle Unified Command have worked closely in preventing any potential concerns for employees and the community "as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy," the release said.
Restaurants or businesses aren't required to notify the public when they close or have a positive case. The restaurant will reopen for business on Thursday, Aug. 6, "to allow ample recovery time for employees that have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and other employees that are quarantining."
According to PPHD, "OT Roadhouse has remained stringent with their protocols through morning and evening disinfecting and sanitizing of the entire establishment, social distancing practices, and frequent handwashing and sanitizing. Upon reopening, they will be increasing their standards by requiring employees and encouraging customers to wear masks and daily temperature checks and symptom monitoring for employees.
Owner Darin Spurgeon also noted that the business has been involved in providing free meals during the pandemic.
“We have been proud to serve the tri-cities this spring and summer with free meals to anyone that needed them during these trying times. We estimate over 10,000 meals were served when schools were closed and even delivered meals to shut-ins.
We hope everyone will be patient with us over the next week as we safely recover and are ready to serve the community again.”
Other restaurants in the community have reported cases in recent months among their staff and been open about taking precautions to close temporarily as employees are quarantined or recovering.
For more information on the coronavirus, including symptoms, and local response information, visit the PPHD website, pphd.org.
