Area communities exploring rural housing funds

Area communities are taking a look at a state program to help with rural housing needs.

In 2017, the state awarded funds that were distributed locally by Panhandle Area Development District, but a new round of funding is expected to be designated and will be administered locally by Twin Cities Development, PADD or another interlocal agancy, according to TCD executive director Rawnda Pierce.

Pierce presented the program to community representatives at Thursday’s meeting of the Western Nebraska Economic Development group.

“Since we’ve been doing housing (at TCD), and we’ve got a pretty long track history, we’re going to see if the other communities are interested in jumping on for the 2020 application,” Pierce said. “(The state has) allocated another $10 million for rural workforce housing.”

Communities interested in the program have to have a housing study that’s less than five years old, so Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Morrill County communities are qualified. The next step is to gauge how many properties in each community are eligible for the grants and what the interest is in thos communities.

“Basically, you take run down housing, and you either improve it, get rid of it or replace it,” Pierce said. “With the purchase and resale, we would buy it and fix it up, so if the foundations are good and that sort of thing, you can just fix it up and make it a nice new home. If, say, it’s a vacant lot and it really needs to just be demolished, then you can tear down the property, and you can put something new there.

“The community gains three things: they get the added benefit of making their community look better, they get the increased tax value, and they have more homes to offer people who come into the community to live and work.”

Pierce said studies across Nebraska show that smaller communities haven’t kept up with housing and haven’t seen it as a need until there is a crunch.

“We’ve been fortunate that (TCD) has been doing housing here since 2004, so we don’t have that backlog of houses that have really gotten deteriorated,” Pierce said. A neighborhood stabilization program in the early 200s saw a number of older homes torn down, so Scottsbluff/Gering is ahead of the game somewhat, but Pierce said there are a number of other communities she sees as having the potential to participate.

The program differs from a prospective land bank approach in that the land bank’s role is to purcase, rehab and sell a property where the rural housing grant would be available more for final development.

“We’re actually looking to develop properties to create that workforce housing,” Pierce said. “The land bank more looks at taking down the obstacles to make it developable to the private person to develop it.”

