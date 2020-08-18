Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. Local friends on social media have posted numerous warnings of possible human trafficking traps. Are the following examples valid?

Each of these items has been reported attached or lying on a car in a public parking lot: a rose, water bottle, zip-tie, sticky notes, etc. I have never seen these warnings posted by any law enforcement agency. I suspect these are false.

A. I too have seen many of these posts on social media for quite some time. These claims are invalid and have been debunked in many different jurisdictions. While we dive into the topic of human trafficking, I’ll start by saying law enforcement certainly appreciates people being aware of their surroundings and willing to report suspicious circumstances. Also, human trafficking is very real and has been an issue much longer than most people think. In addition to being aware of your surroundings, there are signs you can watch for and actions you can take to help.

An issue that’s come about though is people sharing false information (like what’s mentioned above) on social media and then it spreads like wildfire. Local people have posted information on their own and claimed they thought someone tried to abduct them in a grocery store parking lot or other location and warn others to be aware.

For one, many of the posters never even contacted law enforcement. But as each situation came to light, Scottsbluff PD pulled video footage and interviewed witnesses. Based on those situations I am personally aware of, either they didn’t happen at all or they didn’t happen in the way the person described on social media.

Some of these signs may not seem like a big deal on their own, but when multiple signs are present, concern is heightened. Here are some of the more common signs to look for;

Person appears with expensive clothing, new cell phone, jewelry, etc and is unable to explain how they can afford to make the purchases

Person has multiple cell phones located on their person

Large amounts of unexplainable cash

Frequent travel, unexplained “call outs,” often times with limited luggage or pre-packed bag

Multiple hotel room keys, loyalty cards for many different geographical areas

Appearance/attitude changes (clothing, makeup, fearful, coy)

Unexplained bruises to injury to their body (usually hidden locations)

Unemployed or unable to explain their profession

Unfamiliar with current location/neighborhood

New or ongoing addiction

Unable to explain leaving and returning multiple times throughout the day

When asked general questions, the person’s response seems rehearsed or scripted

Unable to or not allowed the opportunity to speak for themselves when another individual is present

Human trafficking refers to both forced labor and sexual exploitation. According to savethechildren.org, 27% of human trafficking victims are children. Generally, vulnerable people (refugees and migrants) are preyed upon by being promised a better life in a different country. Sometimes, children are sold into trafficking by family members and sometimes, they are lured by false pretenses and kept in slave like conditions lacking basic life needs.

I would encourage everyone to do their own research on human trafficking and find ways to actually take a stand. Don’t believe everything you see on Facebook or other social media.

If you think you’ve had contact with a trafficking victim or encounter a scenario you believe is related to human trafficking, here are the best ways to make the initial report so it can be handled appropriately.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 (24/7)

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline 233733

Chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline via www.humantraffickinghotline.org/chat

Submit a tip online through the anonymous reporting form at https://humantraffickinghotline.org/report-trafficking.