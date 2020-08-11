Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Is there anything you can do if your neighbors are a bunch of jerks and have 7 cars they always park in front of your house? They leave their driveway empty and park three cars in front of my house. I have nowhere to park my truck.

That does sound like a jerky thing for your neighbors to do but it’s not illegal so long as they are appropriately parked. It would be different if they were broken down, had no plates or expired tags, etc.; then there are parking ordinances that would come into play. Have you ever had a conversation with the neighbors about this problem? You may think it sounds silly or obvious, but hear me out.

Law enforcement officers receive a fair amount of calls that have nothing to do with criminal activity and everything to do with being annoyed by neighbors. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve taken a similar complaint and contacted the other party just to be told they didn’t realize it was an issue and would’ve taken action to resolve it if the person just had a conversation with them.

Although if your neighbor is an aggressive person and you think speaking with them directly would escalate, I would not recommend approaching it that way.

How can we stop people from parking in handicapped spots at the schools, malls, Walmart, etc.? It’s becoming an issue with unavailable spots for those who do have disabled people in their vehicle.

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely stop this from happening. However, if businesses/schools were able to take the appropriate action I don’t think it would take long to set an example and deter others from parking in handicapped spaces they are not authorized to park in.

For on-street handicapped parking spaces and city owned off street parking facilities, the police department can address the complaint and issue a citation or even have the vehicle towed depending on the circumstance. As for schools and businesses with off-street parking, they need to notify law enforcement but they would be responsible for having the vehicle towed if that’s the route they wanted to take.

The hardest part is monitoring the inappropriate parking. Most businesses don’t have enough staff to have one person in charge of monitoring parking stalls and calling in complaints. The same goes for law enforcement officers. It’s not feasible to have an officer whose only job is to watch for parking violations.

The best advice for you is to report it as you see it and then the business can take the next step in the process. If you have any other suggestions, we would certainly like to hear them.