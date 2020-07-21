Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

My ex and I recorded “home videos” and after we broke up, he posted them online. How can someone get away with this?

Unfortunately, this is a trending topic and law enforcement deals with more and more of these cases. It’s called “revenge porn” and I really hope you have already reported this to law enforcement. Even if you consented to the making of the video, the other person cannot legally distribute the video without your consent to that as well.

Along the same lines, it is unlawful for a person to knowingly intrude on another person without his/her consent in a place of solitude or seclusion. Statute defines a place of solitude as a public or private place where someone would intend to be in a state of undress and have a reasonable expectation of privacy. This includes but is not limited to; a restroom, tanning booth, locker room, shower room, fitting room, or dressing room.

It is also unlawful for a person to knowingly and intentionally photograph, film, or record an image or video of the intimate area of another person without his or her knowledge and consent. Consent is the key here. So long as both parties are of appropriate age, if you want to make home videos- no one is stopping you but both parties must be consenting and the distribution of the videos is a whole different can of worms. If you record someone without their consent and then distribute it without their consent, each violation is a Felony level offense.

Another issue law enforcement sees more and more of is the threat of distributing images or videos of another person in a state of undress or performing a sexual act. If a person threatens to distribute an image or video with the intend to intimidate, threaten, or harass another person, this too is a violation.

If you install a home security system, do you have to put up signs? Do you have to inform anyone that comes into your home?

This is an excellent question! As with many other topics, the laws vary from state to state. At this time in Nebraska, you do not have to post notice of your surveillance cameras but you do need to be careful where you place them.

You cannot record another person where they would have an expectation of privacy. So be mindful in your outdoor camera placement if the view would catch a neighbor’s window or the like where they do have an expectation of privacy and may be in a state of undress.

As for within your own home, the same rules would apply. If guests would be using your bathroom or maybe a spare bedroom and would be in a state of undress, camera placement there would not be appropriate. So as long as your cameras are not in any location where someone’s privacy would be invaded, you do not have to tell them you have cameras.