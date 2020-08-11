At least two injured in rollover

Law enforcement and first responders are handling a rollover near the intersection of Avenue I and Highway 26.
At least one man and a woman are being transported to Regional West Medical Center, according to scanner traffic.
Scanner traffic reports a T-bone collision occurred, causing one of two vehicles to rollover. Firefighters are extricating from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Traffic between Avenue I and Avenue B on Highway 26 is currently being blocked by law enforcement.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
