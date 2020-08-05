At least one person has been transported to Regional West Medical Center in a collision Wednesday.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., authorities were called to a collision at the Highway 26 and Highway 71 bypass.
According to a witness on the scene, the driver of a pick up pulled out and T-boned a van.
The Star-Herald will update this report as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.