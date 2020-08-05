Police and first responders remain on scene at Avenue I, investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident.
The crossing and other crossings in the community remain closed. Authorities were called to the scene at about 6:15 a.m.
Traffic in the area was still being re-routed until about 9 a.m.
The Scotts Bluff County Coroner has also been called to the scene, according to scanner traffic. The Star-Herald will release information as its provided by police.
