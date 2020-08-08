Authorities have located two children that members of Scotts Bluff County agencies had been searching for overnight.
The children were located at about 6:14 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Sheriff Mark Overman said the children were found and safe after a passing motorist located them approximately one-half mile from their home.
Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Highland Road at about 12 a.m. At about that time, two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were also reported missing.
Overman said that the children, who are siblings, left the home on their own, believed to have left sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Minimal damage had occurred during the fire and the fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. Overman said there is evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.
In the early morning hours Saturday, law enforcement and fire personnel searched county roads and other places in the area before starting a canvass, going house to house, starting at about 5 a.m.
Overman said authorities focused their canvass on the immediate area. Members of the Scotts Bluff County CERT team and dogs from Goshen County Search and Rescue were also involved in the searches. Overman said drones also were used.
Authorities also did an emergency alert to residents in the area.
