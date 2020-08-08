Authorities from Scotts Bluff County agencies have been searching for two children overnight.
Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Highland Road at about 12-12:30 a.m. At about that time, two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were also reported missing.
Sheriff Mark Overman said that the children, who are siblings, left the home on their own, believed to have left sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Since then, law enforcement and fire personnel have searched county roads and other places in the area. According to scanner traffic, they are planning on going to houses in the area to attempt to locate the children. Overman said authorities planned to focus their canvass on the immediate area first.
Overman said a press release, with photos, will be released shortly. Authorities also did an emergency alert to residents in the area.
Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center, 308-436-6666.
