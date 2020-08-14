The concept of “back to school” took on a whole new perspective in 2020.

After the normal summer break was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic, five months of waiting to get back to school finally came to an end for Gering students Friday.

The new year began with masks and social distancing and approximately 7% of Gering students opting out of in-person classes, but begin it did.

“Its awesome to see their faces again,” Geil Elementary counselor Matt Janecek said.

Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said her staff was well prepared for the new year.

“We’re excited to have our students back in school,” she said. “Everyone was looking forward to today, and we’re looking forward to a fantastic 2020-2021 school year.”

Danielle Buckley, whose son, Delbert, began first grade at Northfield Elementary said this year will be a new beginning.

“After last year, it’s kind of like kindergarten again,” Buckley said. “That’s who I feel sorry for — seniors who missed out, and the kindergartners who didn’t know what was happening. He asked me, ‘When is that going to happen this year?’ and I told him it never happened before last year.”

It’s not just the students who are excited for the first day of the school year.

“We are just really excited to be able to come back,” Geil kindergarten teacher Renae Hall said.

And the parents.

“It feels good to be back,” second grade mom Andrea Ray said at Geil.

Stephanie Body said her second-grade daughter Emma Gibbons was excited to be back in school, and Emma was looking forward to math class at Northfield.

“It’s just really fun,” she said. “Sometimes we do math with fake money.”

Elise Balin, Justin Garcia, Kamie Stephen and Mark McCarthy contributed to this story.