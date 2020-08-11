It is all eyes to the skies as the Old West Balloon Fest kicks off this week. Admission is free.

Everything starts Wednesday, opening with the Night Glow at Western Nebraska Community College from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, the Mass Ascension events will be held at Mitchell Airfield. Gates open at 5:30 a.m., the event is scheduled at 6:30 a.m. On Saturday evening, a final Night Glow will be held at the Grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

From Aug. 13 through Aug. 16, pilots will compete in the qualifier for next year’s U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships.

Organizer Colleen Johnson, the executive director for the Old West Balloon Fest, said if people are uncomfortable to attend in-person, there’s a few other options.

“People will have the ability to view from cars, and this year, we’ll have a stream on our Facebook live for people who want to stay home,” Johnson said.

Johnson said keno funds from the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County will mean all the events are provided for free.

“All admission is free,” Johnson said.

In July, the governing body for the championships announced the national competition will be postponed to next year. In a joint news release, the Balloon Federation of America and Old West Balloon Fest cited concerns with 30% of pilots identifying as at-risk and traveling through states with increasing virus rates.

Johnson said the event coordinated with the Panhandle Public Health District to put together guidelines to keep pilots and attendees safe. Those recommendations include wearing a mask, social distancing, staying in family groups of eight people or fewer and not attending if exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.

“It’s a recommendation, not a requirement,” Johnson said about masks. “I’m not sure if people would come if they were required to wear a mask.”

For more information visit http://theoldwestballoonfest.com/

