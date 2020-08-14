When you’re a hot air balloon pilot, you’re ready for anything the weather throws at you, including wind.

Friday morning at the Mitchell Air Field was a lot of standing and waiting for the pilots before the inevitable announcement came at about 7:30 a.m. that there would be no liftoff for the Old West Balloon Fest.

Gusty winds kept balloons grounded Friday morning, but the current forecast has a better outlook for Saturday morning.

National Weather Service recorded winds around 12 mph Friday morning, with gusts. At higher levels, winds were recorded at 41 mph at 20,000 feet, which is much higher than balloons typically fly.

Ayesha Wilkinson, a staff meteorologist at the Cheyenne Weather Service Office, said a cold front from central Nebraska and northeast Colorado, contributed to wind gusts. Tomorrow’s outlook is sunny and hot, with a high in the 90s and winds estimated to be 10 mph.

“Looks like the wind gusts are going to be pretty minimal for Saturday,” Wilkinson said. “Humidity levels are pretty low, but no expected gusts, so conditions for fire danger are low as well.”

Merchandise twisted in the wind, one optimistic ballooner set out a tarp that billowed up, needing volunteers to step on it. The only flight was a gust flinging the tent for Ted D’s BBQ across the field, to be caught by bystanders, and almost ripped out of their hands.

Sisters K.T. Johnson and Krysta Holten run the stand, selling coffee, ham and cheese croissants, biscuits and gravy, and of course, their grandparents’ signature BBQ sauce. They did stiff business after putting the tent in order.

Johnson said the sisters usually have a stand for the Winter Farmers Market and were enjoying their morning at the airfields.

“We do food for fun,” Johnson said.

For pilots Kasey Schwemmer and Patrick Cloyd of Wichita, Kansas, it’s the nature of the ballooning beast.

“We want to fly, so it’s frustrating,” Schwemmer said. “It’s definitely a part of it. We both have been in ballooning a really long time, so it’s just part of it.”

Pilot Mark Whiting of Denver chose to look at Friday’s experience with some levity.

“Well, there's enough wind that I don’t have to use my fan to inflate the balloon,” he said. “There’s enough wind that if I did inflate it, it’s tied to that truck back there that weighs 7,800 pounds, and it’s tied to my vehicle that weighs 7,000 pounds, and it would pull both of them. ... This is about 17 tons of mass, and the only way to stop it is friction.”

Whiting said taking off in the wind is a “trick,” but not one he wanted to try Friday. He said if the wind had been half of what it was, he would have at least inflated the balloon.

“I was so looking forward to flying, that’s why it’s stretched out,” Whiting said of his balloon. “First of all, I want you to see the balloon. If it did calm down, I’d be ready, and I want to go.”

Schwemmer has been in ballooning for 27 years and a pilot for 13. Cloyd has been a balloonist for 18 years, and is participating in the Old West Balloon Fest for the third time.

“It’s easy flying,” Cloyd said of the event. “You’ve got nice open fields pretty much all around. Obviously, flying around the bluffs is pretty cool. You just don’t have that in Wichita.”

Cloyd said Thursday’s flight was challenging.

“It was a good flight,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of steering. Everything kind of went away pretty quick, so we all just struggled to get to that first target, then it pushed us south of the rest of the targets. That was really the only frustrating part for the competition side, but the flight was awesome.”

Cloyd laughed as he said he still has the dents in his truck from last year’s hail storms that hit during balloon week, but he’s happy to be back.

“I just like flying out here,” Cloyd said. “I just wanted to show some support for an event that they wanted to continue having.”

Schwemmer said his favorite place he’s flown is the annual event in Albuquerque, but he said no matter where you go, there’s nothing like the experience of a balloon flight. Schwemmer said he has had passengers who don’t even realize they’re off the ground until they’re 20-30 feet up in the air.

“It’s very unique,” he said. “Nothing else compares to a balloon flight ... I don’t think there is a best part. For me truly, it’s just the whole thing. The whole thing from start to finish; there’s no one thing.”

For Cloyd, Glendo, Wyoming, was a memorable experience.

“Just because I flew during the solar eclipse in 2017,” he said. “Definitely a flight that you can’t really do often for sure.”