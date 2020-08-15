Saturday morning was perfect weather for seeing the valley in a hot air balloon.

The morning seemed to make up for spectators having to miss out on Old West Balloon Fest’s Friday mass ascension and a night glow earlier in the week.

Balloons began inflating and heading into the sky above Mitchell Airfield around 6:30 a.m. Each time a basket lifted off the ground, the crowd cheered.

Crew members and pilots were assisted by volunteers throughout the process.

“We help get the balloons in the air,” volunteer Jessica Barrett said. “The hardest part is trying to hold on to the balloon.”

She’s volunteered for three years, helping a different team each year. This time, it was Big Top, a circus-themed tent piloted by Mark Whiting out of Centennial, Colorado. Barrett has grown fond of the Big Top team.

“This is one of my favorite teams,” she said. “As long as Big Top comes, I’m on the Big Top team.”

Also helping the Big Top crew was Jana Schwartz. She’s a 4-H extension assistant and hadn’t been able to attend Balloon Fest in the past because of her role in the State Fair.

She was able to attend in 2019, starting as a spectator before deciding to jump in and volunteer with the crew on the event’s last day.

“I fell in love with the balloons,” she said.

Schwartz returned to the event this year as a volunteer and had the chance to climb in the basket and take to the sky.

It was an amazing experience, she said, but it is the people who make the event even better.

“The people you get to meet — they are like-minded, they are adventure seekers,” she said. “And they are people wanting to share their passion.”