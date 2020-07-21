Banner County Schools announced last week that returning students and staff must wear masks in the fall.

The announcement comes as districts across the country take the coming weeks to formulate and release plans for reopening schools this fall. While some schools across the country have decided to continue distance learning, Nebraska schools have — so far — put forth plans for hosting class in-person.

For many Panhandle school districts, the question was not if classes will be held in-person, but how to hold classes in-person without risking the health of students and staff. Banner County School’s answered by requiring masks.

“We’d like to open the school, we’d like to keep it open, we’d like to keep kids here,” district Superintendent Evelyn Browne said.

Baner County Schools, which serves about 143 students from pre-kindergarten to twelfth-grade, chose to require face-coverings because the risk of closing due to an outbreak was too great, according to Browne.

Browne outlined three situations wherein students and staff must mask-up:

— First, on buses where social distancing is impossible, she said.

— Second, when passing other students in the hallway or going to their lockers, again, when social distancing is impossible.

— Finally, masks are required if a staff member requests a person to wear one.

“We do have some staff members who may feel vulnerable and may request students to wear masks in their presence,” she said.

Browne said the district will provide masks to staff and students, but encourages students to bring what they feel comfortable with.

“It can be fun, as long as it’s appropriate for school,” she said.

Browne said that if a student cannot come to school or is unwilling to wear a mask, the student would attend class via remote instruction.

Masks mandates in Nebraska and across the U.S. have been controversial despite the CDC’s plea for Americans to wear them.

In a recent news release, the CDC referenced the success of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19, citing a hair salon in Missouri where two employees became infected and continued serving customers for nearly a week. The salon enforced a universal mask policy that 98% of the staff and customers filled, according to the CDC. None of the customers whom the two salon workers became infected.

The CDC also said that more Americans were accepting the use of masks as cases of COVID-19 surge again.

Despite recommendations that people use masks and many states mandating their use, in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts has steered clear of mandating masks. Neighboring Colorado and Kansas enact policies this requiring face coverings. Parts of Wyoming have also enacted policies requiring face coverings.

“I know there are some people who are ‘anti-masking,’” Browne said. “In my mind, you want to err on the side of safety.”

Regular temperature checks and plastic shields will also be a mainstay in the fall at Banner County Schools.

As of July 19, the Panhandle Public Health Department confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Banner County.

The district will host a meeting for parents on July 30 to discuss the changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the school’s gym and is limited to parents to comply with public gathering limits.

School starts on Aug. 17.