Two Wyoming youth who attended a baseball tournament in Chadron earlier this month have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in an alert from health officials to the public.

During Thursday’s daily briefing from Panhandle Public Health District, officials announced that the Cal Ripken 11 and Under State Tournament, held July 31-Aug. 2, in Chadron as a community exposure site.

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director health promotions and preparedness, said organizers had worked with health officials, implementing different measures and posting signage advising of the need to social distance, wear mask and other preventative measures. However, she said, the case highlights the need for people to follow social distancing measures, such as staying in groups of eight and distancing six feet from other groups. When attending events, Prochazka urged people to follow health guidelines so that events didn’t have to be announced as community exposure sites.

“We know that it takes all of us who are going to those events doing our parts and being really cognizant of where we are sitting, wearing our mask, being six feet away from other groups. we also know that it takes all of us that are going to those events doing our parts and really being cognizant of where we are sitting, wear in our mask, are six feet away from other groups. ... When there is a positive, we can identify all those close contacts and when we’re not able to do that naturally, it becomes a community exposure site.”

Anyone who attended the event is asked to monitor for symptoms, such as fever, body chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Officials were also asked about Chadron State Colleges students said to be self-quarantining in dorms in the community. Prochazka said that health officials have not had any COVID-19 cases with ties to the college reported to them. The college has not been identified as a community exposure site.

During the daily briefing, PPHD didn’t have any new cases to report. Testing is taking about 72 hours to get results, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

There are currently 40 active COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle, with no current hospitalizations. There have been 447 people who have tested positive, with 401 people having recovered. There have been six deaths in the Panhandle.