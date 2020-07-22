The Trolls and Blake Shelton will both put on a show at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater this week, in addition to “The Avengers,” “Puss in Boots” and “Monsters vs. Aliens.”

“Puss in Boots” and “Monsters vs. Aliens” are being shown as part of the Summer Movie Magic Series by Viaero.

“Puss in Boots,” tells the story of an Ogre’s favorite cat, long before the two meet. Is Puss a hero for saving a woman? Or is he a bank-robbing, goose-stealing villain? Viewers can find out on Wednesday evening.

The film, along with “Monsters vs. Aliens” is rated PG. The latter will screen on Thursday, and follows Susan Murphy, who turns into a giant after a meteor filled with space gunk falls to earth.

Murphy is then locked up in a secret compound with other monsters.

When an alien robot decides to visit earth and go on a rampage, Murphy and the others are called on to save the planet.

Movies that are part of Summer Movie Magic Series are free to attend. Movies shown during weekend dates are $5 per person for non-members and $3 per person for members, with a cap of $15 and $10 per car respectively. Members are asked to present their cards.

The gates open at 7:30 for both Movie Magic flicks and regular weekend movies, with the show starting approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

Weekend Line-up

This weekend, “Trolls World Tour” will kick things off on Friday. The film, rated PG, follows Poppy and Branch as they discover a number of troll tribes scattered across the land, each devoted to a different kind of music.

When two rockers set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch must go to work uniting the trolls.

“The Avengers,” rated PG-13 is centered on a group of superheroes who are called on to save the world. Among the roster of heroes are Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor and Black Widow.

As S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, they must come together to stop Thor’s evil brother Loki from using the unlimited power of the Tesseract to destroy the world.

“The Avengers” will be shown on Sunday evening, due to a special event on Saturday.

Encore Nights Concert

On Saturday, a typical movie will not be shown – instead, Blake Shelton will put on a show. The pre-recorded concert is part of the Encore Nights series and will feature guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Atkins.

Because this is a special event, ticket pricing is different and tickets must be purchased from ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.