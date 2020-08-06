A blue hedgehog will roll onto the screen at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in to kick off the weekend.

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” rated PG, opens the line-up Friday, followed by “The Breakfast Club,” and “Black Panther,” on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“Sonic,” a blue hedgehog who is gifted with incredible speed, finds a new home on earth. After accidentally knocking out the power grid, Dr. Robotnik, an evil genius, sets out to destroy him. Sonic must use his speed to defeat Robotnik, before the villain uses it against him.

“The Breakfast Club,” an R-rated classic, offers a look into Saturday detention and it’s attendees. An unlikely group of friends forms to share their stories and change their perspectives.

The flick stars Paul Gleason, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Emilio Estevez.

On Sunday, “Black Panther,” will close out the weekend. After his father’s death, T’Challa returns to the African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king.

When an enemy threatens the fate of Wakanda - and the world - T’Challa’s role as king and Black Panther is tested. He must rally his allies and unleash the full power of Black Panther to save his people. The film is rated PG-13.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. each night with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown. This weekend, it will be approximately 8:40 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who show their cards, with a $10 maximum per car. Non-member admission is $5 per person with a maximum of $15 per car.

A wide selection of concessions with mobile and walk-up ordering is available.