Two towns, separated by just 13 miles but in the same county, will try two different approaches to reopening schools in the fall and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Bridgeport Public Schools and Bayard Public Schools released plans to reopen their buildings in the fall with Bridgeport leaning into social distancing — but not requiring masks — and Bayard shifting to a hybrid-model and enforcing a mask requirement in some scenarios.

There has been 59 cases of COVID-19 in Morrill County, where both districts are located. Of that 59, Panhandle Public Health Department said 58 had recovered.

Bridgeport’s plan is simple — keep students and staff six feet apart as often as possible. Masks won’t be required and the schools will operate on its normal schedule, according to the district’s superintendent Chuck Lambert.

Unlike other districts, Bridgeport released its plan in a question and answer format, with Lambert giving the answers.

In many reopening plans, mask requirements — or lack thereof — have proven controversial.

“Too me, if the parents want to have (their students) wear masks, they will,” Lambert said.

Otherwise, Lambert said Bridgeport won’t require masks unless a mandate comes down from the state.

“We’re not basing it on what we see in the news or on TV. We’re basing on what is best for our students and our families,” he said.

The district has this flexibility because of the physical size of its facilities, according to Lambert. He added that the district installed plexiglass in a few locations.

Students with an individual education plan or 504 plan would also be eligible for remote learning, but only a few parents had opted for the option, according to Lambert.

Bayard’s plan is more transformative.

For one, the district will be moving to a modified version of the HyFlex model, or hybrid-flexible, which is being implemented at universities across the country.

“In a college setting, the student would choose on a regular basis whether they attend in-person or virtually,” Bayard Superintendent Travis Miller said. “In a K-12 setting, I’m not sure that much back and forth makes a lot of sense.”

At Bayard, Miller said classrooms were equipped with cameras and speakers attached to live stream a lesson. Students at home can ask questions and interact virtually with their class through the equipment.

Unlike Scottsbluff and Gering schools, Bayard won’t have a deadline for parents to opt into remote learning. However, Miller said, the sooner parents contact principles about utilizing the HyFlex model, the quicker the district can install the technology.

He added the option would be used if a student needed to quarantine because of infection at home.

“We want to have continuity in learning,” Miller said. “Our major focus is about continuing these learning opportunities for students, regardless of the virus conditions.”

Bayard schools will also require masks, according to the reopening plan.

“The majority of the time masks are recommended in the plan,” he said.

However, Miller said that when teachers have to sit beside students or during small group activities, for example, or any other time close contact is “educationally necessary” masks are required.

He added that for students or parents opposed to masking — or students who couldn’t for medical reasons — the district would find alternatives for their learning.

Bayard will also implement seating charts, and hold bands and choirs outside or in the school’s auditorium. Plastic shields have also been installed in high traffic areas.

Bayard schools began again Aug. 13, while Bridgeport schools reopen Aug. 24.

