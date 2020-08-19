Rhett Heartsill fires up the burners on his ballon 'Texas Star' for the night glow at Western Nebraska Community College. Rhett Heartsill took the top slot in the qualifier for the U.S. National Balloon Championships held during the Old West Balloon Fest.
Texan racing family, the Heartsills, again took top spots in the qualifier for U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships.
Rhett Heartsill from Dallas, Texas, took top place, while his brother Lucas Heartsill took second and Patrick Cloyd of Wichita, Kansas, took third, according to the official results.
Rhett Heartsill won two national titles in a row in 2018 and 2019 and the World title in 2016.
Joe Heartsill, father of Rhett and Lucas, took fourth place and Chris Liberti from Colorado took fifth place.
Top finishers earned a spot in the 2021 United States Nationals, which will be held in the area next year. Joe Heartsill placed second in 2019.
Joe Heartsill said his family ballooning legacy started with a trip to Albuquerque in 1979, when he took his wife Nancy on a trip and ran into the International Balloon Fiesta.
“Our whole vacation and our whole future changed right there,” he said. “I didn’t know what a hot air balloon really was until the mass ascension launch that Saturday morning.
He said it was a whirlwind and he bought one outright, not knowing how to fly it.
“I wrote a hot check, I called my bank and said ‘Hey, I just bought a balloon, can you cover it?’ “ he said. “I didn’t have enough money to buy shoes for Rhett, and I bought a balloon.”
He said his children started out crewing and grew into balloon and fixed-wing plane pilots.
To support the hobby? A long career in real estate.
Otherwise, the final days of the festival went without a hitch. After a slight delay Saturday due to wind, balloons were able to inflate for a Night Glow at the Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. Sunday also had good weather for the final competition races and leisure flights.
