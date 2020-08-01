As the fiscal year starts to wind down, it’s time for the budget season.

The City of Gering had a $34 million-dollar budget last year. Budgets are due in September in order to start for the Oct.1 fiscal year.

The City of Gering postponed its public budget workshop from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, where it will be held in Council Chambers at 8:15 a.m. Any person with a disability who requires accommodation must contact the City Clerk at City Hall on 1025 P Street by Tuesday, Aug. 4 at noon.

The budget workshop for Scotts Bluff County is already underway and Management Accountant Lisa Rien said the process this year is a little different.

“We’re working this year to meet with all the directors every Monday through the end of August,” she said.

Last year, Scotts Bluff County had a $42 million-dollar budget approved last year.

Rien said the Board of County Commissioners spoke with a select few offices to determine needs, but said this year “it would be beneficial for the commissioners to hear from everyone and their goals for the year,” she said.

On Monday, commissioners heard from Director of Public Works Bill Mabin about building and zoning; Jeff Schledewitz, Scotts Bluff County weed control superintendent; GIS Mapping Dept. Suzie Wick about surveyor mapping and Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert about roads, flood control and bridges.

No agenda was posted on the Scotts Bluff County website as of 3:35 p.m. on Friday for Monday’s meeting. Rien said it would start at 3 p.m. Monday in the chambers at the Scotts Bluff County Offices at 1825 10th Street.